Calgary Zoo warns visitors about fraudulent ticket websites

The Wilder Institute’s Calgary Zoo is warning visitors about fraudulent websites selling unauthorized admission tickets as the Thanksgiving long weekend approaches.Zoo officials said Monday they have received an increasing number of reports involving websites that appear to sell Calgary Zoo admission tickets.Multiple unauthorized sites have been identified, and the zoo’s information technology team is working to find and report them. Officials cautioned that new fraudulent websites can appear quickly.Visitors are being urged to purchase admission directly through the official Wilder Institute’s Calgary Zoo website at calgaryzoo.com or through authorized online travel agencies partnered with the zoo.The zoo advised customers to carefully check website addresses before entering credit card or other payment information.Visitors should also be wary of websites designed to imitate the zoo’s official site or offering tickets through unauthorized channels.Anyone who believes they purchased fraudulent tickets should contact their payment provider or financial institution as soon as possible to report the transaction and determine whether the payment can be reversed.The zoo said its Guest Relations team can also help visitors determine whether tickets are legitimate. The team can be reached at 403-232-9300.The warning was issued ahead of the upcoming Thanksgiving long weekend, when the zoo expects visitors purchasing admission online.