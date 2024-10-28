Calgary Zoo welcomes Amani the giraffe in conservation milestone

Look up. Way up!The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has welcomed its newest resident, Amani, a four-year-old female Masai giraffe who has arrived as part of a conservation effort aimed at saving her endangered species. Amani joins the zoo’s current giraffe “tower,” which includes Nabo, a 14-year-old male and Canada’s only unrelated male Masai giraffe, along with his nine-year-old daughter, Moshi. Her arrival marks a crucial step in the Species Survival Plan (SSP), a breeding program designed to ensure the long-term survival and genetic diversity of Masai giraffes in human care.“We've been planning this move for some time, and we’re so excited to officially welcome Amani to her new home in Calgary,” said Colleen Baird, Director of Animal Care, Health & Welfare at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo. “Amani’s arrival is a significant boost for our tower’s well-being and plays a vital role in the SSP for Masai giraffes. We’re hoping for a tall tale of romance between her and Nabo as a successful breeding pair!”Moving a giraffe across Canada is no small feat. Amani’s journey from the Toronto Zoo to Calgary required months of coordination, careful planning, and support from partners including WestJet Cargo and Cargojet. The cross-country trip involved a specialized trailer built for giraffe welfare, accommodating Amani’s unique needs and maximizing her comfort. When the transport convoy faced a mechanical issue en route, WestJet Cargo assisted with securing a safe overnight stay, while Cargojet provided access to a warm hangar to ensure her safety.The zoo’s animal care team carefully managed each aspect of Amani’s journey. With driving shifts, rest stops, and welfare checks scheduled throughout, the transport teams ensured her well-being during the entire trip. Amani will now undergo a 10–30-day quarantine to settle into her new home before she is introduced to Nabo and Moshi.Though Amani won’t be visible to visitors immediately, zoo visitors may get a chance to glimpse her as she explores her new habitat. The arrival of Amani highlights the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo’s dedication to species conservation and animal welfare, inspiring visitors to support its mission.