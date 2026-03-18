Calgary Zoo welcomes new polar bear Yellé to Wild Canada exhibit

A new polar bear has arrived in Calgary, marking a significant addition to the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo’s Wild Canada exhibit as officials prepare for a carefully managed introduction between two adult males.The zoo announced Wednesday that Yellé, a 20-year-old male polar bear, arrived from Quebec’s Zoo Sauvage de Saint-Félicien and is now undergoing a standard quarantine period behind the scenes.Zoo officials say the arrival has been long anticipated as staff searched for a suitable companion for Siku, a 10-year-old male already residing at the facility.Siku accidently drowned the last polor bear that was in the enclosure with it.“Welcoming any new arrival is always an exciting time, but Yellé’s arrival is especially meaningful for our team,” said Animal Care Manager Paul Woerner. “We’ve been looking for the right companion for Siku, and having Yellé join our zoo family is a moment we’ve all been eagerly anticipating.”.Once quarantine is complete, the zoo will begin a gradual and closely monitored introduction process between the two bears. Staff say the process will start with scent exchanges, followed by visual contact through a protective barrier, before any shared space is considered.Officials emphasized that each step will be guided by the animals’ behaviour and comfort levels, with animal care experts relying on their experience managing polar bear interactions to ensure safety.“Our team has extensive experience in caring for polar bears and managing introductions,” Woerner said, adding that the process is designed to prioritize the wellbeing of both animals.The Calgary Zoo has also taken on a broader role in polar bear conservation efforts. Since 2023, it has served as an Arctic Ambassador Centre in partnership with Polar Bears International, helping raise awareness about the challenges the species faces due to environmental changes in the Arctic.Zoo officials say both Yellé and Siku will play a role in educating visitors about conservation and the importance of protecting polar bear habitat.If all goes as planned, visitors could see Yellé exploring the Taylor Family Foundation Polar Bear Sanctuary as early as April. Until then, the zoo is encouraging the public to follow along on social media for updates as the new arrival settles in.