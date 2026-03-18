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Calgary Zoo welcomes new polar bear Yellé to Wild Canada exhibit

Yellé
YelléCourtesy Zoo sauvage de Saint-Félicien.
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Cdnpoli
Polar Bears
Calgary Wilder Institute/Calgary zoo
Zoo sauvage de Saint-Félicien

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