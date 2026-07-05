Calgary Zoo welcomes three endangered red panda cubs in conservation milestone

CALGARY — Three endangered red panda cubs have been born at the Wilder Institute’s Calgary Zoo, marking a significant conservation success for the facility and its animal care team.The cubs were born June 8 behind the scenes to seven-year-old mother Udaya and are currently being cared for away from public view while they continue to develop. Zoo officials say the trio has not yet been sexed, but all three cubs are doing well under the care of their mother and staff.“Three red panda cubs is a really exciting moment for our team,” said Patrick Thompson, Animal Care Manager for Asia and South America at the zoo.“Udaya is an experienced, attentive mother. It’s been great to see her caring for and bonding with her cubs. She knows exactly what to do, and all of them are doing well, although it is still early days.”The litter marks the third successful birth for Udaya and eight-year-old male Linus, who also produced offspring in 2022 and 2023.Zoo officials said the births are a positive sign for the animals’ welfare, particularly as the red panda family has been housed behind the scenes since last year while construction was underway on a new habitat.According to the zoo, the animals have remained healthy and continued to display normal behaviours despite changes to their environment and daily routines during the construction period..Sichuan takin set to make Calgary Zoo debut in new Asian Highlands exhibit\n\n.“Moments like this are always rewarding for the team,” Thompson said.“Every successful birth reflects the strong foundation of animal welfare and wellbeing we aim to provide through husbandry, enrichment, and daily care practices. Supporting animals across all life stages, including pregnancy and birth, is a key part of our work.”While visitors will not be able to see the newborn cubs immediately, Linus and the cubs’ three-year-old brother, Anshu, will be on display when the Asian Highlands habitat opens later this month as part of the zoo’s Imagine Asia expansion.Zoo officials said the new habitat was designed to better reflect the species’ natural environment, featuring climbing structures, elevated pathways and forested areas intended to encourage natural behaviours.“Their new home in Asian Highlands has been designed to reflect how red pandas naturally live in the wild, with complex climbing structures, elevated pathways, and a more natural forested environment,” Thompson said.“We’re looking forward to seeing Linus and Anshu explore these spaces when the habitat opens, and introducing Udaya and the cubs when they are ready for that next step.”Red pandas are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and are native to mountain forests across Asia. The species faces threats from habitat loss, fragmentation and poaching.The Asian Highlands habitat is scheduled to open to the public on July 15. Visitors will be able to see Linus and Anshu, while Udaya and her cubs remain behind the scenes until zoo staff determine they are ready for public viewing.