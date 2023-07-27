Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo have announced two male polar bears from Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Park Zoo will be transferred to Calgary's new polar habitat this fall as part of the redeveloped Wild Canada zone.
“The transfer of these polar bears to the world-class polar bear habitat at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo represents the efforts of numerous passionate and dedicated teams in conservation-focused zoos and government,” said Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo Interim Chief Operating Officer Jamie Dorgan in a Wednesday press release.
“Human-caused climate change is threatening polar bear habitats.”
The Calgary Zoo said polar bears Baffin, 6, and Siku, 7, will join it as part of a partnership with the Assiniboine Park Zoo.
It said Baffin and Siku were orphaned at less than one year of age and identified as candidates for transfer to the Leatherdale International Polar Bear Conservation Centre at Assiniboine Park Zoo.
They were observed wandering alone in Churchill, MB, and confirmed to be orphaned before conservation officers intervened.
Research shows polar bears less than one year old cannot survive on their own, so the decision was made to bring them into human care.
“Baffin and Siku are exceptional polar bears and it has been our privilege to care for them here at Assiniboine Park Zoo,” said Assiniboine Park Conservancy Senior Director of Zoological Operations, Animal Management and Conservation Dr. Chris Enright.
“We will miss them tremendously, but know they are going to a wonderful new home at another leading Canadian accredited zoo where they will help share the story of Churchill, Manitoba, and the impact of climate change on the Arctic with visitors from across Canada and around the world.”
Assiniboine Park Zoo is home to nine polar bears — seven of which live in its Journey to Churchill exhibit. Baffin and Siku were chosen to be transferred because of the dynamics of the current group and their personalities.
The Calgary Zoo acknowledged the polar bear habitat was constructed in consultation with industry professionals and polar bear care experts from the Assiniboine Park Zoo.
This habitat includes expansive tree-filled grassy meadows, rock features, several pools ranging in depth from three to five metres, a wading stream and an unobscured view of the horizon.
The habitat was made possible through spending from the Taylor Family Foundation, other donors and all levels of government. It will open to the public as part of the Wild Canada grand reopening on Dec. 1.
“These rescued bears will receive exceptional care and continue to act as ambassadors for their wild counterparts, helping connect people to nature in ways that encourage them to take stronger action than ever before to protect wildlife and wild places,” said Dorgan.
Former Alberta culture minister Leela Aheer said in 2021 the Calgary Zoo will be bringing back polar bears.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
I don't like wild animals being caged or in zoos, but I realize that at times it is necessary. Hope they have some shelter set up and an ice making machines, for the hot days of summer.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.