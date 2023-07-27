Polar bear

 

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo have announced two male polar bears from Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Park Zoo will be transferred to Calgary's new polar habitat this fall as part of the redeveloped Wild Canada zone. 

“The transfer of these polar bears to the world-class polar bear habitat at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo represents the efforts of numerous passionate and dedicated teams in conservation-focused zoos and government,” said Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo Interim Chief Operating Officer Jamie Dorgan in a Wednesday press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

I don't like wild animals being caged or in zoos, but I realize that at times it is necessary. Hope they have some shelter set up and an ice making machines, for the hot days of summer.

