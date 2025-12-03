Calgary–Banff rail proposal submitted to the federal Major Projects Office

Calgary Airport to Banff Rail (CABR) has submitted its proposal for a hydrogen-driven passenger line to Ottawa’s Major Projects Office (MPO).Postmedia reports the plan, which was submitted on Tuesday, meets the criteria for the Building Canada Act, and Jan Waterous, managing principal of Liricon Capital, the company developing the proposal along with infrastructure investor Plenary Americas, is “optimistic” the project will be added to the major projects list going forward.“It checks all the boxes, [and] has so many benefits not just for the communities along the route but for the country,” Waterous said.According to Waterous, Premier Danielle Smith had said she wouldn’t prioritize or potentially endorse the Calgary–Banff Rail proposal until the pipeline memorandum of understanding (MOU) was finalized.“That’s why we’re submitting now — we want the province to see we’re serious and that the project is already under federal review, which will hopefully give them confidence to move forward on their end,” Waterous said.“It’s still early, but we think it’s a strong candidate for the Major Projects Office.”.Smith has previously called the project an innovative way to boost tourism, a sector Alberta is looking to build on, as the region’s tourism promoters are advocating for more mass transit options in hopes of reducing pressures on national parks from private vehicle use.The Alberta government also recently completed a regional passenger rail master plan that looks at new and improved urban train service, along with possible high-speed connections.“We’re trying to structure this in contemplation of what that master plan will be, but we’ll obviously adapt to that as we see it,” said Paul Martin, senior vice-president of Plenary Americas.For CABR, the key section at stake is the airport-to-downtown link — a leg likely following the Deerfoot Trail corridor and, in theory, funded by a provincial government that has shown interest in such a connection.With financing backed by the Canada Infrastructure Bank, Liricon and Plenary would contribute $1.5 billion of the project’s $2.6-billion cost, with the remaining share expected from the province, Waterous said.Proposed stations along the route include Calgary’s airport, downtown, a stop near Stoney Tr.and the Trans-Canada Highway, as well as stops in Cochrane, Morley, Canmore, and Banff.The mayors of each of those communities sent a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney and Smith last July supporting the proposal..ALL ABOARD: Updates on the Calgary Airport-Banff, Downtown Express Projects.“From Calgary’s urban heart to Canada’s first and most iconic national park, this passenger rail line will serve one of the most visited tourism corridors in the country,” the letter stated.“It will connect Canadians and international visitors alike with the majestic Bow Valley while also serving the growing needs of residents and employers throughout the region.“We urge both your governments to recognize this project as a ‘Project of National Interest’ under the Building Canada Act.”The 150-kilometre line would run along the existing CPKC freight corridor on newly built parallel tracks.Regular fares from the airport to Banff would be about $20 for Albertans and $40 for non-residents, who would help subsidize the service.The line is also intended for local commuters. Liricon Capital — which owns Mount Norquay and holds the long-term lease for the Banff train station — estimates the system could capture “less than 25%” of Banff National Park visitors, who number over four million annually.Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas has also backed the plan, with his election campaign platform describing the project as “a way to improve access to northeast employment centres, reduce highway pressure, and connect global logistics to tourism and business.”