Calgary's Inglewood pool to close permanently

The Inglewood Aquatic Centre is set to permanently close on December 22, as part of a broader initiative addressing major electrical repairs needed at several City-operated recreation facilities. This decision follows a council directive and aims to mitigate the risk of unexpected electrical system failures.Despite no immediate safety risks for customers or staff, the Inglewood Aquatic Centre, along with 12 other facilities, has been identified as needing significant electrical upgrades. Built more than 50 years ago, the Inglewood Aquatic Centre has exceeded its intended lifespan by two decades. Repairing its electrical system would take approximately three months and cost an estimated $600,000.“We’re grateful we’ve been able to provide services at this facility to Calgarians for over 60 years," said Heather Johnson, Director of Recreation & Social Programs."While we explored various possibilities to sustain the facility’s operations, advancing the closure of Inglewood Aquatic Centre prevents the need for a costly and time-consuming repair of the facility. Moreover, there is a chance further repairs would be needed beyond the electrical issues because of the facility's age.”The facility’s closure aligns with Council's 2021 decision to shut it down upon completion of the MNP Community & Sport Centre’s Leisure Expansion Aquatics Project, expected in early 2027. This project, funded by a $57.5 million investment from the City, $7.5 million from the Lindsay Park Sports Society, and $20 million from the Government of Alberta, aims to offer enhanced recreational programs and services.“The City’s investment into the Leisure Expansion Aquatics Project will provide a wider range of recreation programs and services that meet the needs of the greater downtown area, surrounding communities, and all Calgarians,” said Jeff Booke, CEO of MNP Community & Sport Centre. To minimize the impact of the closure, staff currently employed at the Inglewood Aquatic Centre will be redeployed to other City-operated recreation facilities. Additionally, the site’s closure presents an opportunity for potential redevelopment, including new housing to stimulate the local economy.Electrical work is also scheduled for other facilities. This year, repairs will be completed at Bob Bahan Aquatic & Fitness Centre, Canyon Meadows Aquatic & Fitness Centre, and Sir Winston Churchill Aquatic & Recreation Centre. Previously, Foothills Aquatic Centre underwent similar upgrades during a temporary closure.“City-operated aquatic and fitness facilities continue to require significant capital investment in repairs and maintenance and only limited enhancements can be achieved,” noted Johnson. “We need to consider rebuilding or replacing these facilities to better serve the evolving recreational needs of Calgarians.”Future plans for recreational infrastructure will be guided by GamePLAN, a long-term strategy set to shape the City’s approach to inclusive, accessible, and sustainable recreation services over the next 10 to 30 years. Findings and recommendations from GamePLAN will be presented to Council in 2025, highlighting the need for immediate and sustained investment in public recreation infrastructure.Recognizing the significant role the Inglewood Aquatic Centre has played in the community, the City plans to host a public celebration event to honor its legacy. More details about the event will be provided on the City’s website.For more information, visit calgary.ca/InglewoodPool.