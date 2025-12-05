Calgary’s most-played songs of 2025 highlight pop, country and hip-hop dominance

Calgary listeners showed wide-ranging musical tastes in 2025, with pop, hip-hop, and country dominating streaming platforms throughout the year. Data compiled from local listening trends on Spotify highlights the artists, tracks, and albums that received the most attention from Calgarians..Top Artists in Calgary, 2025DrakeTaylor SwiftMorgan WallenThe WeekndKendrick LamarZach BryanSZAKanye WestTravis ScottTate McRaeDrake led the city’s streaming charts this year, with Taylor Swift close behind following another year of high-profile tours and releases. Country singer Morgan Wallen placed third, while The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar rounded out the top five. Zach Bryan, SZA, Kanye West, Travis Scott, and Calgary’s own Tate McRae also held strong positions among listeners..Top Songs in Calgary, 2025“Ordinary” — Alex Warren“luther (with sza)” — Kendrick Lamar, SZA“Pink Pony Club” — Chappell Roan“Golden” — HUNTR/X, AUDREY NUNA, EJAE, KPop Demon Hunters Cast, REI AMI“Die With A Smile” — Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars“APT.” — ROSÉ, Bruno Mars“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” — Billie Eilish“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey“Beautiful Things” — Benson Boone“I Had Some Help (ft. Morgan Wallen)” — Morgan Wallen, Post MaloneAlex Warren's “Ordinary” was Calgary's most-streamed song this year, followed by Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s collaborative hit “luther.” Tracks from pop, alt-pop, and country artists dominated the top ten, with breakout momentum seen from Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish, and Benson Boone..Top Albums in Calgary, 2025I’m The Problem — Morgan WallenKPop Demon Hunters — KPop Demon Hunters CastSOS Deluxe: LANA — SZASo Close to What — Tate McRaeShort n’ Sweet — Sabrina CarpenterYou’ll Be Alright Kid (Chapter 1) — Alex WarrenStick Season — Noah KahanGNX — Kendrick LamarOne Thing At A Time — Morgan Wallen$ome $exy $ongs 4 U — PARTYNEXTDOOR, DrakeMorgan Wallen led album listenership as well, securing two spots in the top ten — including the number one position with I’m The Problem. The KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack gained unexpected traction among listeners, while SZA, Sabrina Carpenter, Tate McRae, and Kendrick Lamar also saw strong streaming performance.The numbers reflect a year shaped by genre variety, global stars, and emerging voices gaining footholds in Calgary’s listening habits. With strong showings across pop, country, hip-hop, and K-pop, Calgary’s 2025 streaming data suggests listeners continue to balance mainstream favourites with rising artists and experimental sounds.