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Calgary's only supervised consumption site closes

Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre, safe consumption site, Calgary
Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre, safe consumption site, CalgaryCBC
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Alberta Government
Alpha House
Supervised Consumption Sites
Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre
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supervised consumption site closure
supervised consumption site in Calgary closes
Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre consumption site closes
Renfrew Recovery Centre
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