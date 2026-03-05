Calgary's own Tate McRae now dating US hockey star Jack Hughes

CALGARY — Calgary's own Tate McRae has got a new beau — hockey player Jack Hughes, which is very Canadian of her.Hughes, who plays for the New Jersey Devils, is officially dating McRae after they reportedly started casually dating late last year, according to Us Weekly.Hughes played for the US hockey team that brought home gold only two weeks ago — and after the two met when Hughes slid into McRae's DMs, she began attending some of his games.Dating rumors first began between the two back in December when the pop star and hockey player were spotted strolling in NYC together. .Her last high-profile relationship was with The Kid LAROI, first spotted in 2024 — and ending in June 2025. This is not the first time McRae has dated a hockey player — she dated Cole Sillinger, who plays for the Columbus Blue Jackets, back in 2021.