A man riding a horse without a saddle and carrying an open container of alcohol was handed a DUI (driving under the influence) charge from the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

As per the California Vehicle Code, local road rules also “apply to those operating animals on the highway.”

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Probably would have failed an emissions test too.

jetgorgon
jetgorgon

Cat Ballou, 2023.

