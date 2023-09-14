California man on horseback saddled with DUI By Jen Hodgson Jen Hodgson Freelance Reporter Jen Hodgson is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. She studied at Wilfrid Laurier University and Humber College and has worked for sports newspaper Diario As. Author twitter Author email Sep 14, 2023 1 hr ago 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Brackett Brackett/Facebook/California Highway Patrol Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man riding a horse without a saddle and carrying an open container of alcohol was handed a DUI (driving under the influence) charge from the California Highway Patrol (CHP).As per the California Vehicle Code, local road rules also “apply to those operating animals on the highway.”The CHP posted a photo to their Facebook page of Officer Kody Brackett, who “demonstrated unwavering commitment to keeping our roads safe.”When he noticed a man going for a boozy horseback ride, Brackett, “concerned for everyone's safety,” approached the cowboy and “it became evident that the rider was impaired by alcohol.”Brackett charged the rider with a DUI and finally, “in a display of true compassion,” the noble officer “ensured the safe return of the horse to its origin.” The CHP pleaded with their social media followers to remember “impaired riding, even on a horse, poses risks to both the rider and others on the road.”The local police held up Brackett's “dedication to upholding safety standards in all situations.”“#DontDrinkAndRide #SaddleUpSafely,” the CHP added to their post. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Man On Horseback Driving Under The Influence California Highway Patrol Noble Officer Officer Social Media Followers Kody Brackett Jen Hodgson Freelance Reporter Jen Hodgson is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. She studied at Wilfrid Laurier University and Humber College and has worked for sports newspaper Diario As. Author twitter Author email Follow Jen Hodgson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (2) comments Strong&Free Sep 14, 2023 3:49pm Probably would have failed an emissions test too. Report Add Reply jetgorgon Sep 14, 2023 3:24pm Cat Ballou, 2023. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Guilbeault pays five-figure amount owed in back taxes Gondek makes changes to Calgary’s Housing Strategy BACK IN THE SADDLE: Alberta expected to lead economic growth despite ‘headwinds’ EU chief says the future will be digital ID, those who don't accept will be excluded SLOBODIAN: Karens not on a plane upset with Poilievre, WestJet
Probably would have failed an emissions test too.
Cat Ballou, 2023.
