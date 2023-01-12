The University of Southern California (USC) Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work has eliminated the word 'field' from its curriculum and practice.
“USC thinks this has something to do with white supremacy,” said University of San Diego law professor Gail Heriot in a tweet.
“Please stop.”
Another perfectly good word is being canceled: The USC School of Social Work is nixing the word “field” as in “field work” & “going into the field.” USC thinks this has something to do with white supremacy. Please stop. pic.twitter.com/4AzzrJ3tV8
The letter said the word field will be removed from the curriculum and replaced with practicum.
“This work supports anti-racist social work practice by replacing language that could be considered anti-black or anti-immigrant in favour of inclusive language,” said the USC Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work.
“Language can be powerful, and phrases such as ‘going into the field’ or ‘field work’ may have connotations for descendants of slavery and immigrant workers that are not benign.”
The USC School of Social Work said its goal is “not just to change language but to honor and acknowledge inclusion and reject white supremacy, anti-immigrant, and anti-blackness ideologies.”
It said words are powerful, but even more so is action.
The letter went on to say the school is committing to further align its actions, behaviours, and practices with anti-racism and anti-oppression, which require taking a close, critical look at the profession. It added the shift means working towards training social work students today who understand and embody social and racial justice.
The school said this is “the bedrock of our values and principles and we all need to hold each other accountable to do better in this regard.”
“We know that changing terminology can be challenging, and a complete transition will take some time, but we thank you in advance for joining us in this effort and for your patience as we transition,” it said.
Will they have to change that movie title to "Practicum of Dreams". Could a person be considered 'outstanding in their practicum? Apparently yes.....
Even the term 'practicum' is racist if the origin: ancient Greek is considered - then there were city-states and Greece was extremely divided.
In other areas including the UK it is called 'work placement' - is that term racist? Socially demeaning? as it may refer to being involuntarily placed in a position by an autocratic authority?
There is no limit to the effects of policorrectite.....
Somehow, "The farmer ploughed his practicum" or "The farmer planted a practicum of wheat" just doesn't seem right!
I don't get it. Why is "field" racist?
