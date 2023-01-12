University of Southern California

 Courtesy Fastily/Wikimedia Commons

The University of Southern California (USC) Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work has eliminated the word 'field' from its curriculum and practice. 

“USC thinks this has something to do with white supremacy,” said University of San Diego law professor Gail Heriot in a tweet. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

MLC
MLC

Will they have to change that movie title to "Practicum of Dreams". Could a person be considered 'outstanding in their practicum? Apparently yes.....

Even the term 'practicum' is racist if the origin: ancient Greek is considered - then there were city-states and Greece was extremely divided.

In other areas including the UK it is called 'work placement' - is that term racist? Socially demeaning? as it may refer to being involuntarily placed in a position by an autocratic authority?

There is no limit to the effects of policorrectite.....

Jim Mason
Jim Mason

Somehow, "The farmer ploughed his practicum" or "The farmer planted a practicum of wheat" just doesn't seem right!

Forgettable
Forgettable

I don't get it. Why is "field" racist?

