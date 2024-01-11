California woman trapped in vehicle wreckage for five days after driving off cliff

California man Chris Ayres has a whopper of a fish story to tell.Ayres was scouting out some new fishing holes when he came upon the wreckage of a vehicle that had driven 80 metres off a cliff — trapping a woman inside for four nights.The woman was pinned with a broken ankle on the mountain road outside Los Angeles where temperatures plunged to near freezing overnight.On Sunday, Ayers finally heard her calls for help and discovered her with her head outside the window.“I don’t know how she survived it,” Ayres told CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS. “I saw the steering wheel was almost folded like a taco. Her head must have hit that.”The woman was able to survive by setting out bowls to catch rainwater.Officials with the San Dimas Mountain Rescue Team emphasized that they were uncertain if she would have survived another night.“It’s got to be God-led, I happened to stop in that one spot,” Ayres said. “It’s almost like fate.”