Calls for Liberal MP Boissonnault to resign over indigenous heritage claim

By JAMES SNELLConservative MPs called for the resignation of federal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault in the House of Commons on Thursday over indigenous heritage claims connected to government procurement. While bidding on government contracts in 2020, Boissonnault’s co-owned company Global Health Imports (GHI) claimed to be indigenous-owned, according to the National Post. Boissonnault (Edmonton Centre) has allegedly claimed to be indigenous, but recently admitted to being white.MP Garnet Genius (Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan) said he’s fed-up with “elite insiders” claiming government contracts that are intended for Indigenous people. Boissonnault’s company “tried to get in on the action” Genuis alleged on social media.“But up until today, we didn't know just how high the rot went,” said Genius during Question Period. “Today, the Liberal’s indigenous contracting scandal just got a bit randi-er with revelations the company owned by the Liberal minister from Edmonton Centre tried to identify itself as Indigenous in order to get government contracts.” Genius said Canadian indigenous people have “tragically high levels of poverty.” He said Boissonnault’s allegedly fraudulent company tried to grab government contracts intended for Indigenous people.“It has never been more clear that this minister, and these Liberals are only in it for themselves,” he said.Pretendians are people claiming to be indigenous but are not. According to Indigenous Corporate Training Inc., they are “indigenous identity fraudsters” that create harm.“A common flaw in a pretendian’s backstory that ultimately brings them down is their vague, often shifting self-identification as descendants of a long-dead Indigenous person from a particular nation,” says the organization. “Their actions further traumatize indigenous people by cheapening their lived experience.”Parliamentary Secretary MP Charles Sousa (Mississauga—Lakeshore) fired back at Conservatives, saying Boissonnault’s company never received contracts as an indigenous business, and has never been listed on the federal Indigenous Business Directory.“Our focus is on building up Indigenous businesses and entrepreneurs through procurement,” he said. “We're not going to let any members across the way try to block the progress to achieving economic reconciliation.”Conservative MP Dane Lloyd (Sturgeon River) rose in the House and called for Boissonnault’s resignation.Sousa responded, saying the federal government is making efforts to ensure indigenous people are properly associated with procurement.“Members opposite want to criticize and be critical of the program, but it's essential to ensure that Indigenous people have the right, have the ability, for economic success,” Sousa said in part. “We understand that those on the Indigenous lists are managed appropriately, and the procurement process is also taking transparent measures forward.” According to the National Post, Ottawa tells potential suppliers they can only identify as “aboriginal” if they are on an official list.“GHI was not on it,” a government spokesperson told the National Post.