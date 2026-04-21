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Camouflaged contraband seized at Mission jail after suspected drone drop

Camouflaged contraband seized at Mission jail after suspected drone drop
Camouflaged contraband seized at Mission jail after suspected drone dropCourtesy RCMP
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Rcmp
Bcpoli
Mission
Drones

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