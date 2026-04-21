Camouflaged contraband seized at Mission jail after suspected drone drop

A carefully disguised package of drugs, electronics and other prohibited items was intercepted at a federal correctional facility in Mission, B.C., after officers discovered it hidden along the perimeter fence during a morning patrol.Corrections staff at the Correctional Service of Canada say the package was likely dropped overnight April 8–9 at the Mission Medium Institution, possibly using a drone, before being concealed in plain sight using real cut grass glued to the exterior of a bubble mailer.The camouflage was designed to blend with the surrounding grounds inside the fenced perimeter, but officers conducting routine checks found the package and seized it before it could be recovered.The item was later turned over to the RCMP in Mission for examination.Inside, investigators found more than 300 grams of suspected methamphetamine, an iPhone with a glitter case, assorted pills, razor blades, and bottles believed to contain steroids..Authorities say the seizure highlights the ongoing challenge of preventing contraband from entering correctional institutions, where illegal drugs and restricted items can command significantly higher prices due to the risks involved in smuggling them inside.Officials noted the intercepted shipment likely represented a substantial financial loss for those involved in the attempted delivery.Correctional Service staff said preventing contraband from entering prisons remains a top priority, citing risks to both inmate and staff safety when illegal substances and weapons make their way inside facilities.Mission RCMP have opened an investigation and say charges may be recommended if sufficient evidence is gathered identifying those responsible on either side of the fence.Anyone with information related to the incident or other suspected smuggling activity at Mission-area correctional facilities is asked to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, file 26-4631.