Campaign Life Coalition launches petition for Saskatoon doctor who advised patient against abortion

A pro-life advocacy organization is mobilizing support for a Saskatoon physician who urged a patient not to abort.Louis Roth, President of Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) Saskatchewan, drew attention to the case in an email blast and online. "Let me introduce you to Dr. Terence Davids and his 'crime.' Dr. Davids is a physician working in Saskatoon at the Bridge City Mediclinic. He cares about his patients, including his preborn patients in the womb. He is also a believer in our Lord Jesus Christ," Roth wrote."One day last December, a woman came into the clinic to have her pregnancy assessed by Dr. Davids. However, the purpose of her visit was not to check on the health of her child. This visit was to gather size and development details to pass along to another doctor, who would then dismember and destroy her child through an elective abortion."According to the email, Davids asked her if she believed in the Lord, and said, “I don’t think you should go through with this… I think you should reconsider.”As a result, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan (CPSS) charged Davids with unprofessional conduct on February 13. Ironically, the charge says Davids' comments were contrary to the college's "Conscientious Objection" policy."You Dr. Terence Davids are guilty of unbecoming, improper, unprofessional, or discreditable conduct contrary to the provisions of Section 46(o) and/or (p) of The Medical Profession Act, 1981 s.s. 1980- 81 c. M-10.1 and/or bylaw 7.1 and/or bylaw 7.2 and/or the policy Conscientious Objection, in relation to statements that you made to your patient (hereinafter referred to as “Patient number 1”)."The evidence that will be led in support of this charge will include one or more of the following:"1. On or about December 14, 2023 you attended on Patient number 1 in relation to a preoperative assessment for a termination of her pregnancy."2. During your interaction with Patient number 1, you made one or more of the following statements or used words to a similar effect:"a. 'I hope you have loved ones in heaven who will take care of your baby in heaven.'"b. 'I don't think you should go through with this.'"c. 'I think you should reconsider.'"d. 'You will regret this and you can't take it back.'"e. 'Do you believe in our lord and savior' and when Patient number 1 responded with 'No' you said 'Well you must believe in something.'"3. Your comments to Patient number 1 left her uncomfortable and anxious."Roth said a guilty verdict could leave Davids without a medical license."But what could this conscientious doctor be 'guilty' of? Caring too much? Having a heart? Adhering to his Hippocratic Oath to do no harm, either to the mother or the baby in her womb? Or perhaps, being a Christian?" asked Roth."Is it now illegal to be a Christian doctor in Saskatchewan?"A policy enacted by the CPSS in 2015 said, "Physicians must not promote their own moral or religious beliefs when interacting with a patient.” However, Roth said that's not what the doctor did."Though Dr. Davids was indeed sharing his beliefs with his patient, he was clearly not forcing anything on her. It was up to her to take what he said and either reject it or accept it," Roth explained."Join me in signing a petition directed to the CPSS urging them to drop the charge against Dr. Davids and stop persecuting this Christian doctor," Roth wrote.