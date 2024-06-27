Campaign Life Coalition petitions against Catholic school board and teachers joining Toronto Pride Parade

Campaign Life Coalition is petitioning the Toronto Catholic District School Board to reverse course on its intentions to participate in the city's pride parade June 30.CLC president Jeff Gunnarson called on its supporters to email school trustees over their concerns."This annual 'celebration' of the deadly sin of pride, which typically features full nudity, mock sex acts, sexual bondage, and sadomasochism, will make its sordid way through downtown Toronto, in full view of thousands of men, women, and children, many of whom will be forever scarred by the very sight of it," Gunnarson wrote."Now, for 2024, the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) has decided to throw aside its baptismal garment and plunge into the murky sea of homosexual and transgender fetishism by officially marching in this obscene, unholy, and irreconcilably anti-Christian exhibition."The TCDSB’s Indigenous Education, Equity, & Community Relations Department has announced that it will march in the parade and has invited TCDSB employees to join them. The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association will also officially participate."May God forbid they bring any Catholic students to this debauched sex parade!" Gunnarson wrote."We can't let this outrageous betrayal of the Catholic Faith, an act of contempt for the sacrifice of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and the mockery of holy purity so beautifully exemplified by His Mother, the Ever-Virgin Mary, to be committed by Catholics who have become bewitched by sexual deviancy and fetishism."CLC called the parade "scandalous", "anti-Catholic" and an "unholy LGBT manifestation of sexual sin." The group set up an online petition that will be sent to 12 elected TCDSB trustees, with a copy going to the director of education and to Archbishop of Toronto Francis Leo."We need the TCDSB trustees to set a faithful and truly Catholic example for the board's staff, teachers and students, many of whom have fallen under the spell of LGBT indoctrination, or who are in danger of doing so."