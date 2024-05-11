Campaign Life Coalition says Trudeau is 'devoted to death' by abortion and euthanasia

On the eve of the National March for Life, Campaign Life Coalition bemoaned Justin Trudeau's promotion of abortion and celebrated the closure of a New Brunswick abortion clinic.Pete Baklinski, communications director; Josie Luetke, Director of Education & Advocacy; Jack Fonseca, director of political operations; and Ruth Robert, Atlantic Coordinator; joined Georges Buscemi, President of Quebec Life Coalition in front of the national parliament buildings this week to share their views..Baklinski said Canada had seen 4 million abortions since Pierre Trudeau decriminalized them in 1969."When many people hear the word 'abortion,' they think about women's rights, the right to choose and reproductive freedom. But what many forget about it's the baby behind the abortion. From the moment of conception, this new life is fully human, just as human as you and me. He or she is an unrepeatable and entirely unique member of the human family who has come into existence, to be loved and to love as a full member of the human family," Baklinski said."This is why year after year thousands of Canadians come to our country's seat of power here in Ottawa to demand justice for the preborn child. And we will not stop coming. We will never give up. We will keep on fighting and never surrender until the laws of this country protect the preborn from the moment of their first existence."Luetke lamented, that Canada was the only democratic country In the world without protection for the preborn. "A woman can have an abortion at any point in pregnancy for any reason, or no reason whatsoever. She can have as many abortions as she'd like, all funded by the taxpayer. But is this enough for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau? . . . Apparently not," she said."In addition to the millions we spend annually, directly paying for the killing of preborn human beings, our government has committed 81 million over six years to increase access to sexual and reproductive health, including abortion. It is funneling money to pro-abortion organizations to promote abortion, to help women travel to get their abortion, and to train medical professionals on how to do to kill them," Luetke said.Luetke said abortion contributed to Canada's record-low birth rates of 1.3%, putting stress on Canadian social programs that immigration could not entirely solve.