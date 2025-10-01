Campbell River RCMP warn of deadly spike as 11 people dead from overdoses

Campbell River RCMP are sounding the alarm after 11 people died from suspected drug overdoses in just the past five weeks.“We are deeply concerned by the sharp increase in overdose fatalities,” said Insp. Jeff Preston, detachment commander. “Each of these deaths represents a person with family, friends, and a future and we do not want to see this tragic trend continue.”Police say they are working with local health officials and are urging anyone who uses drug s— or has loved ones who do — to take extra precautions.“Our priority is to prevent further loss of life,” Preston said. “We are asking the public to share this message widely and help keep our community safe.”.Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.