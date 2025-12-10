Canada adds four groups to federal terrorist entities list

The federal government has added four new organizations to Canada’s list of terrorist entities under the Criminal Code, including three far-right extremist groups and an ISIS affiliate operating in Africa.The newly listed groups are 764, Maniac Murder Cult, Terrorgram Collective, and Islamic State-Mozambique, an affiliate of the Islamic State active in the region of Mozambique.In a news release, the federal government said the designation is part of efforts to counter terrorism and violent extremism, including the online radicalization of young people..“These measures help protect Canadians and communities from intimidation, hate, and acts of violent extremism and terrorism,” the statement said.With the listing, law enforcement and national security agencies gain expanded authority to monitor, prevent, and disrupt activities linked to the organizations. The move also triggers legal consequences for anyone who associates with or provides support to the groups.All property owned or controlled by the listed organizations in Canada must now be frozen and reported to the RCMP or the Canadian Security Intelligence Service. It is a criminal offence for individuals in Canada — or Canadians abroad — to knowingly deal with the property of listed entities..“Providing property or financial services that benefit these groups is also prohibited,” the government noted.The designation may also be used by immigration and border officials when determining admissibility under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.Canada’s terrorist entities list is updated periodically and currently includes a range of Islamist extremist, far-right, and other politically motivated organizations.