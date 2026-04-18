Canada admits 918 Gazans under special immigration program as costs remain undisclosed

The federal government has allowed 918 residents from Gaza into Canada under a special immigration program, even as officials continue processing thousands of applications and decline to disclose the full cost of the initiative.Blacklock's Reporter says according to a Department of Immigration report submitted to the Senate foreign affairs committee, the temporary program was created to reunite families while offering short-term refuge for those fleeing the conflict.“This special initiative was designed to reunite families in a way that does not impede their ability to return to Gaza when circumstances permit,” the report stated, adding the program is intended to provide a safe haven in Canada for up to three years.The department confirmed the application intake cap of 5,000 has been reached, with processing ongoing for those who applied before the limit was hit. “Intake for the temporary public policy is now closed,” officials wrote.Cabinet first introduced the measure in 2024, waiving standard immigration requirements to allow entry for Gazans who would not otherwise qualify. Internal briefing notes described Canada as “the only country in the world” offering this form of temporary residency to those fleeing Gaza..Upon arrival, participants in the program are eligible for a range of taxpayer-funded supports, including tax-free grants of up to $3,000 per adult and $1,500 per child, along with health care coverage, work and study permits and access to language training at no cost. The report also noted individuals may still apply for refugee protection once in Canada.Then-immigration minister Marc Miller introduced the program amid the escalating conflict, describing conditions in Gaza as dire and calling for additional humanitarian measures. The initial intake target of 1,000 applicants was later expanded to 5,000.“We are all failing Gazans at this point,” Miller said at the time, adding the government had “pushed on many levels” to facilitate their entry into Canada.Despite the scale of the program and benefits offered, federal officials have not released a total cost. Immigration Minister Lena Diab later extended processing timelines last August to allow the department to continue working through the full quota of applications.“The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is devastating,” Diab said, describing the program as part of broader efforts to provide temporary refuge for Palestinians unable to safely return home.The department has not indicated when all remaining applications will be processed or whether additional measures will be introduced once the current intake is complete.