CALGARY — Canadian pork and seafood exports will receive expanded tariff relief from China under a deal Prime Minister Mark Carney reached with President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, while Ottawa will extend tariff exemptions to another 32 Chinese steel and aluminum products.The agreement, announced following a meeting in Shenzhen during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, covers approximately $400 million in annual Canadian exports, according to Carney’s spokesperson.China will remove a 25% tariff on Canadian frozen pork cuts and frozen cold-water shrimp. The expanded arrangement also covers Greenland halibut and certain other seafood products, including geoduck and sea cucumbers.In exchange, Canada will expand its tariff remission coverage to 23 additional steel products and nine aluminum products from China. Ottawa said those goods are either unavailable domestically or Canadian supplies are insufficient.The measures build on a trade arrangement reached during Carney’s January visit to Beijing, which provided Chinese market access for Canadian products including canola meal and crab, alongside Canadian market access for Chinese steel and aluminum..Canada seized no forced labour imports from countries outside China in 10 years, federal records show\n\n.Originally scheduled to expire at the end of this year, that arrangement was extended earlier this month until late 2028.Ottawa said more than 90% of Canada-China trade is now subject to reduced tariffs.“We can work together more broadly, pragmatically to solve problems,” Carney told Xi before their private meeting.The two countries also agreed to open Chinese market access for Canadian fava beans, chickpeas and lentils, and to work toward an agreement covering pet food and wild aquatic products by year’s end.Canada plans to send a major trade mission to China in 2027. Both governments have designated next year a “year of e-commerce,” seeking to expand trade by small and medium-sized businesses through online sales platforms.Energy was also on the agenda, with Carney and Xi discussing opportunities for cooperation in oil and gas, low-carbon technologies and electric vehicles. The leaders discussed expanded trade in services, including education and financial services.Canadian trade data cited in the supplied reporting suggests exports to China have increased 40% since the leaders’ January meeting, with gains in oil, canola and peas.The leaders also discussed border and customs cooperation to combat illicit drug trafficking, maintaining communication on security issues and international cooperation on artificial intelligence.Carney announced Canada would renew its support for the China Council on International Cooperation on Environment and Development for another five years. No funding amount was provided in the announcement.Tuesday’s meeting was the leaders’ second in China this year. Carney’s January trip was the first visit to China by a Canadian prime minister in more than eight years.