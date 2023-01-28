Border rules

Canada is slowly repealing border restrictions.

 Courtesy Mike D'Amour

The Canada Border Services Agency is targeting a 219% increase in deportations this year. An agency memo claimed the past rates were not good enough, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“In regard to overall removals the agency experienced year over year increases from fiscal year 2017 to 2021,” said the memo President Transition 2022. “However, the number of removals in fiscal year 2021 to 2022 decreased to 7,451 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

MLC
MLC

The anecdotal stories of fairly dangerous or much less than desirable (criminal, terrorist etc) individuals illegally in Canada are legion. Many are known but are involved in the convoluted deportation process.

The numbers game is interesting. Even if only a portion of the goal is achieved the percentages can look perhaps more successful than they really are in relation to public safety.

There is a real concern in the number of individuals that the agency has 'lost track of'. Doubtful that organized crime (many of whom are probably involved) will willingly supply the required information to deport them. More percentages.

At least the goal setting percentage and any increase in actual removals will give the Liberal/subNDP government a positive talking point for the media spin in their election campaign regardless of how arrived at...

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Start the deportations with the 30,000 illegals who flew into New York City and then crossed into Canada at Roxham Road.

