The Canada Border Services Agency is targeting a 219% increase in deportations this year. An agency memo claimed the past rates were not good enough, according to Blacklock's Reporter.
“In regard to overall removals the agency experienced year over year increases from fiscal year 2017 to 2021,” said the memo President Transition 2022. “However, the number of removals in fiscal year 2021 to 2022 decreased to 7,451 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“The performance objective for total removals in 2023 is set at 16,312, which represents a 219% increase from the prior year’s performance,” wrote staff. Tracking the most dangerous foreign fugitives is a priority, the memo added.
“Removals are prioritized based on a risk management regime with cases involving national security, organized crime, human rights violations and criminality being the highest priority for the safety and security of Canada,” said the memo. “This first priority also includes failed irregular migrant asylum seekers that entered between Canada’s ports of entry.”
Historic data show thousands of foreigners on deportation lists evade the agency for years at a time including parolees convicted of violent crimes. The Border Services Agency in a December 14 Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the House of Commons indicated deportees typically have a 50-50 chance of remaining in Canada.
Of all foreigners ordered out of the country since 2016, fewer than half were deported. The remainder “are still awaiting enforcement,” said the Inquiry.
Auditor General Karen Hogan in a 2021 report Immigration Removals described the deportation system as haphazard. Hogan estimated federal agents lost track of 2,800 foreign criminals.
“Criminal cases are very important for public safety,” Hogan earlier testified at the House of Commons public accounts committee.
“Overall we found the agency’s approach to managing removal cases had not resulted in the timely removal of inadmissible foreign nationals.”
The audit found at least 70% of criminal cases were not reviewed annually and lapsed year after year.
“Periods of inactivity in the cases we examined averaged four years,” said Immigration Removals. The agency spent $34 million a year on its deportation program.
The Commons public safety committee in a 2021 report asked the Border Services Agency to submit 90-day updates on deportations.
“The agency did not remove the majority of foreign nationals who were subject to enforceable removal orders as soon as possible in order to protect the integrity of the immigration system and maintain public safety,” said the report Immigration Removals.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(2) comments
The anecdotal stories of fairly dangerous or much less than desirable (criminal, terrorist etc) individuals illegally in Canada are legion. Many are known but are involved in the convoluted deportation process.
The numbers game is interesting. Even if only a portion of the goal is achieved the percentages can look perhaps more successful than they really are in relation to public safety.
There is a real concern in the number of individuals that the agency has 'lost track of'. Doubtful that organized crime (many of whom are probably involved) will willingly supply the required information to deport them. More percentages.
At least the goal setting percentage and any increase in actual removals will give the Liberal/subNDP government a positive talking point for the media spin in their election campaign regardless of how arrived at...
Start the deportations with the 30,000 illegals who flew into New York City and then crossed into Canada at Roxham Road.
