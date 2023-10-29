Canada Border Services lets in thousands of inadmissible foreigners

A new Canada Border Services Agency report showed federal agents let thousands of inadmissible foreigners into Canada using a program that had failed an audit the four previous times.According to Blacklock’s Reporter, less than half of the permits issued through a Temporary Resident Permit program adhered to the rules.“Without monitoring and confirming the departure of these travellers, the Agency cannot take enforcement action, particularly for persons who may pose a risk to Canada,” said an Agency report. The program similarly failed audits in 2008, 2017, 2019 and 2021.The program allows foreigners otherwise barred from Canada to stay up to three years and qualify for health and welfare benefits. More than 6,000 permits a year were issued before the pandemic, according to the Targeted Control Audit of Temporary Resident Permits.Customs officers have sole discretion to issue the $200 permits to border crossers if they are “satisfied the foreign national’s need to enter or remain in Canada is compelling enough to overcome the health and safety risks to Canadian society.” Rules require permit holders show “compelling reasons to warrant the issuance of the permit and how it outweighs the risks.” Of 168 permits checked at random:“14% had no address documented.”“24% had no description of the compelling reason to warrant issuing the permit.”“26% did not document the relevant circumstances that prompted the favourable decision to issue the permit.”“27% did not document the reason for the duration of the permit.”“Only 48% were fully compliant.”Auditors reported the Border Services Agency also had difficulties keeping track of foreigners who had received temporary permits.“The Agency does not systematically monitor travellers’ departures from Canada,” said the Control Audit.“Permit holders are granted special permission to enter Canada for a temporary period of time,” said the report. “The duration of the permit is determined by the officer and based on the travellers’ purpose of travel and their risk to Canada. At the time of the audit, clear responsibility for monitoring permit holders was not established.”“It is important that the Agency demonstrate the justification for issuing permits including the careful consideration of the need and risk for allowing an inadmissible person into Canada who may potentially gain access to health and social services or be granted permanent resident status,” wrote auditors. The costs related to the permit holders were not provided or specified.The number of permits issued dropped significantly, going from 6,080 in 2019 to 2,044 the following year, primarily because of pandemic-related lockdowns and the enforcement of the Quarantine Act.Out of the 168 audited permit holders, Control Audit reported that 23% were from Ukraine and Afghanistan.