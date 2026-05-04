Canada commits another $270 million in weapons to Ukraine

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that his government will provide an additional $270 million in taxpayer funded weapons purchases to Ukraine as it continues its wars with Russia. Speaking from Yerevan, Armenia while at the European Political Community summit, Carney announced the support measure that would take Canada’s total spend on Ukraine related supports to approximately $25.8 billion since the war started in February of 2022“It’s part of a bigger puzzle in a conflict where Ukraine is gaining some advantage,” Carney told reporters.The purchased munitions will come from a NATO-prioritized list. Carney spoke before meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, reiterating his government remains committed to Ukraine’s long-term security.“All of Canada is behind Ukraine,” he said, adding the support will help strengthen Ukraine’s fight and contribute to future peace and stability.According to a readout from the Prime Minister’s Office, Carney and Zelenskyy discussed battlefield developments and ongoing efforts to secure a “just and lasting peace,” while also exploring ways to increase pressure on Russia to re-enter negotiations.