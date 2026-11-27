CALGARY— Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that the Mackenzie Valley Highway is now listed as a project of national interest under the Building Canada Act—the first such designation in Canada’s North. The step is designed to streamline federal approvals and accelerate the long-studied project while respecting Aboriginal and Treaty rights and the Mackenzie Valley Resource Management Act process.“Time and again, history has proven that the more connected we are, the stronger we are,” Carney said. “The Mackenzie Valley Highway is the next vital link. More than a road, it will be a gateway to improving lives, unlocking new economic opportunities, and strengthening our sovereignty. A North connected year-round makes Canada strong.”The proposed 800-kilometre all-season highway would link Hwy. 1 at Wrigley to the Dempster Highway, giving Tulita, Norman Wells, and Fort Good Hope year-round road access for the first time. It is expected to improve transportation for more than 10,000 people, cut the Yellowknife–Inuvik drive from roughly 38 hours to about 23 hours, and create 3,000 jobs at peak construction. Officials also point to security gains through better connections between NORAD Forward Operating Locations and support for Canadian Armed Forces operations..“Better connecting the North to the rest of Canada will improve the lives of Northerners, open new economic opportunities, and allow the Northwest Territories to contribute even more to the prosperity and security of this country,” said Northwest Territories Premier R.J. Simpson. “Generations of Northerners have worked to make the Mackenzie Valley Highway a reality, and with continued commitment from Canada and our work in partnership with Indigenous governments, we have never been in a stronger position to get this done.”Grand Chief Frederick Blake Jr. of the Gwich’in Tribal Council welcomed the listing as “an important step in moving the project forward,” while Chief Jesse Nekenyia-Moses of Pehdzéh Kı̨ First Nation stressed that “National interest and Indigenous rights must move forward together.” Sahtu Secretariat Incorporated Chairman Charles McNeely added, “The highway will benefit us. It will be built with us.”A Leadership Governance Understanding signed by the indigenous governments, the Northwest Territories, and Canada establishes a collaborative framework for planning and oversight. The federal government is committing full funding for construction and certain maintenance through Budget 2026 and the Arctic Infrastructure Fund, supported by a new major-projects management entity.In a related move, more than $120 million from the Arctic Infrastructure Fund will advance the Arctic Economic and Security Corridor, an all-season road from Yellowknife toward the Nunavut border intended to be shovel-ready by 2029 and ultimately linked to a deepwater Arctic Ocean port. The announcements build on the March 2026 northern plan that includes more than $35 billion in federal investments.