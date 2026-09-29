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Canada Energy Regulator approves Trans Mountain pipeline tolls settlement

Trans Mountain’s Westridge Marine terminal in Burnaby.
Trans Mountain’s Westridge Marine terminal in Burnaby.Trans Mountain
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