Canada Energy Regulator approves Trans Mountain pipeline tolls settlement

CALGARY — Oil companies shipping crude on the Trans Mountain pipeline will operate under a new tolling agreement after the Canada Energy Regulator approved a settlement ending an 18-month dispute over transportation charges.The regulator ruled Monday that the negotiated tolls are just and reasonable, Reuters reported. The agreement also establishes a new framework for tariffs and transportation services on the pipeline..First Nations leaders call for larger stake in Trans Mountain pipeline.Under the decision, shippers can contract for up to 90% of the pipeline’s capacity, up from 80%. The regulator said other shippers would still have meaningful access to available capacity. It also said no commercially interested parties opposed the settlement.The dispute arose over tolls on the expanded pipeline, which began operating in 2024 following a $34-billion expansion. The system can carry 890,000 barrels of oil per day from Alberta to British Columbia, giving Canadian producers access to Pacific export markets, including China.Trans Mountain has proposed adding as much as 300,000 barrels per day through projects targeted for completion by 2028. Earlier this year, the company launched a bidding process for about 90,000 barrels per day of new capacity.