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Canada Energy Regulator warns of rising electricity demand, LNG dependence

Surging electricity demand and rapid domestic expansion of renewables are reshaping Canada’s energy system, while expanding natural gas production and potential production gains for oil could strengthen the country’s footprint in global markets, according to the national energy regulator.
Surging electricity demand and rapid domestic expansion of renewables are reshaping Canada’s energy system, while expanding natural gas production and potential production gains for oil could strengthen the country’s footprint in global markets, according to the national energy regulator.Western Standard files
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Energy
Oil And Gas
Oil
Natural Gas
Net Zero
Electricity
Canada Energy Regulator
Electricity Demand
Lng
Natural Gas Industry
Electricity Consumption
LNG exports
Darren Christie
Electricity Canada

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