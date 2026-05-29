Canada falls in best country rankings, lands in 19th behind US

Have you ever asked yourself, "Gee, I wonder how Canada is performing on the global stage as a great country?"Well, you're reading the right article — one that'll inform you about the best countries ranked in 2026, according to US News.This was done using a number of different metrics: governance, economic development, health, civic health, infrastructure, opportunity, natural environment and tourism. In 2026 Canada was ranked 19th out of 100 countries— a stark difference from its position in 2024, when it was ranked fourth, and in 2023, when it was ranked second. So, why the huge drop?.Interestingly, Canada dropped in ranking alongside the US, as the neighboring country ranked third just last year — before falling to 18th in 2026. As US News explains, they rely on multiple statistical indicators to form their rankings, including GDP, foreign direct investment (FDI), top international tourism locations, and the United Nations' (UN) Human Development Index (HDI), which measures the overall standard of living.This is the first year the ranking has been based on more than perception surveys. "There’s been a lot of significant movement compared to past years and we would certainly encourage people not to compare them,” Eric Litke, managing editor at US News & World Report told CTV News..He describes the rankings as having transitioned from “reputation to reality," adding they are now more like "a national progress report."The measurements rank Canada number 21 out of 100 countries in terms of economic development.This ranking seems even larger when compared to the US' economic development, which was placed in second out of 100 countries..On a more positive note, one arena where Canada did shine was its tourism, which ranked eighth, scoring high in museums, and specifically high in creative exports.However, in terms of its healthcare, it ranks much lower than its overall rating, placing 27th, pulled down by its low score for its number of doctors and hospital beds. And to complete our coverage, here's all of the other areas Canada was ranked in:1. Civic Health (public safety, mental health, public trust, drug problems, etc.): 27th place..2. Governance (government debt, economic diversity, corruption, etc.): 18th place.3. Infrastructure (electricity, drinking water, public transit, sanitation, etc.): 20th place.4. Opportunity (income tax, FDI, unemployment, business formation, etc.): 18th place.Before you bid us adieu, here's the top ten best countries in the world as of 2026:.1. Switzerland2. Denmark3. Sweden4. Germany.5. Netherlands6. Norway7. United Kingdom8. Finland .9. Luxembourg 10. Austria