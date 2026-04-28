Canada first in G7 to approve generic Ozempic as government eyes lower drug costs

Canada has become the first G7 country to approve a generic version of a blockbuster diabetes drug, a move federal officials say could reduce costs for patients and the health-care system.Health Canada confirmed it has authorized a generic semaglutide injection, a copy of the widely used brand-name drug Ozempic, marking the first such approval among G7 nations.The newly approved drug, submitted by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, of India is intended for once-weekly use in adults with Type 2 diabetes to help manage blood sugar levels.Federal regulators said the product met all requirements for safety, efficacy and quality following a full scientific review. Officials added the approval process was completed within the department’s 180-day target timeline.Health Canada is currently reviewing eight additional applications for generic semaglutide products and says further decisions are expected in the coming months.Semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic, is part of a class of drugs that has seen surging demand in recent years, both for diabetes treatment and off-label weight loss use. The introduction of generics is expected to ease some of that pressure by increasing supply and lowering prices.Officials note that generic medications in Canada typically cost between 45% and 90% less than brand-name versions, raising expectations that wider availability of semaglutide alternatives could deliver significant savings.Despite the approval, Health Canada said it will continue to monitor the safety and effectiveness of the drug as it does with all medications authorized for use in Canada, and will take action if any concerns emerge.