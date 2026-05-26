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Canada, Germany expected to announce major Ksi Lisims LNG agreement

Artist rendition of proposed KsI Lisims project near Prince Rupert
Artist rendition of proposed KsI Lisims project near Prince RupertKsi Lisims
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Energy
Germany
Lng
Lng Facility
LNG exports
Tim Hodgson
Ksi Lisims
Ksi Lisims LNG terminal
SEFE
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