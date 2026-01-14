Canada, Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands expected to send troops to Greenland

According to reports from Politico, Canada will be sending troops to Greenland alongside troops from Germany, the Netherlands, and Sweden.This military build up is happening under Operation Arctic Endurance, a Danish-led operation meant to boost military ability and conduct reconnaissance.Confirmation of this comes from the Swedish Prime Minister, who wrote on X that "Several officers from the Swedish Armed Forces are arriving in Greenland today. They are part of a group from several allied countries. Together, they will prepare for upcoming elements within the framework of the Danish exercise Operation Arctic Endurance. It is at Denmark's request that Sweden is sending personnel from the Armed Forces."Germany will also send 13 soldiers to Greenland on Thursday, according to an announcement by the German Defence Ministry.The Danish government has requested the deployment, which follows their continued plan to beef up military infrastructure on the island in response to American threats.There has been no official confirmation by the Canadian government, but reports indicate that Canada will soon be joining its EU allies.This deployment comes in the wake of the Trump administration's growing threats to Greenland's sovereignty and continued pressure from the American government to force Denmark to hand over control of the island.Trump has cited factors such as Greenland's vast rare earth and mineral reserves and the island's strategic location in the Arctic as reasons why his administration has Greenland in its sights. He has also claimed that it would be in the best interest of NATO if the United States controlled Greenland rather than Denmark.“NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES,” Trump wrote Wednesday morning on his Truth Social account. “Anything less than that is unacceptable.”.Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen has said that there is a "fundamental disagreement" between the Americans and the Danes over Greenland. This came following a meeting between American Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio with Rasmussen and Greenlandic Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt. .Furthering the Danish argument, Greenland’s Premier Jens-Frederik Nielsen reiterated his country’s refusal to cooperate with American demands. “Greenland does not want to be owned by the USA. Greenland does not want to be governed by the USA. Greenland will not be part of the USA. We choose the Greenland we know today, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark.”.The multinational force is expected to begin conducting exercises in the coming days, further involvement from other EU countries is expected with reports that France may also be involved.