Canada “had a better pandemic” than other Western countries, says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Speaking to reporters, Trudeau selectively quoted statistics in crediting his cabinet with strong COVID management, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“We had a better pandemic than many of our peer countries: fewer deaths, lower levels of economic disruption and greater social cohesion than many other places,” said Trudeau. He did not identify any source for his claim.

mcumming
mcumming

We could have had a far better experience f we had a PM with a bit of intelligence instead of the stupidest excuse for a PM that we have.

PersonOne
PersonOne

I guess that would be in the eye of the person experiencing it. JT should understand that some of us experienced it differently. Regardless, we are not here to fall in line with other countries.

WE define how it is here in Canada. We dont take our playbook from others. WE the people should decide how it was/ will be in Canada.

guest50
guest50

Bridges are for sale across the country.

Get yours now!

