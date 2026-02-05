News

Canada holds back on US critical minerals trade bloc before CUSMA talks

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand has said Canada will not immediately sign a US-led effort to create a preferential trade bloc for critical minerals, opting instead to preserve leverage ahead of upcoming North American trade negotiations.
Image courtesy of Twitter/X
