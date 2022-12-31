Travellers coming to Canada from China will have to present a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last two days before they are allowed into the country, the federal government announced Saturday.
Canada now joins a host of others demanding the negative test as a surge of COVID-19 hits China. The worries are heightened as many of the infections are new variants.
"Since the start, our government has taken the necessary steps to keep Canadians safe in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our actions continue to be guided by prudence and we will not hesitate to adjust measures to protect the health and safety of Canadians. I encourage everyone to stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations and to continue to exercise personal protective health measures, like wearing a mask in crowded indoor spaces and staying home when sick," said Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos.
The travel restrictions include people coming in from Hong Kong or Macao.
The new rules come into effect as of 12:01 a.m. EST on January 5.
The test could be either a negative molecular (such as a PCR test), or a negative antigen test that has documentation to show that it has been monitored by a telehealth service or an accredited laboratory or testing provider. Passengers who tested positive more than 10 days before their departure flight, but no more than 90 days, can provide the airline with documentation of their prior positive, in place of a negative test result.
The rules will apply regardless of nationality and vaccination status and will be in place for at least 30 days.
The Public Health Agency of Canada is putting in place a pilot project on wastewater testing from aircrafts with Vancouver International Airport, and expanding the existing project with Toronto Pearson International Airport, to assess the COVID-19 prevalence from various regions of the world.
"The safety of travellers and the transportation industry remain top priorities. Our Government continues to take unprecedented action to protect the health and safety of Canadians by introducing measures to prevent further introduction and transmission of COVID-19 into Canada. We will adapt our measures based on available data, the science, and the epidemiological situation in our country and globally to protect Canadians," said Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra.
comments
Not a single flight from the admitted epicenter of this global pandemic was ever stopped from landing in Canada from Wuhan, China, because that was racist. How is this not racist? Quite frankly I am more concerned about flights out of Boston, Massachusetts where they developed a covid strain with an 80% kill rate.
Fingers crossed for the 10th booster , perhaps if the new jabs where bi weekly they would get ahold of this virus!
Lol back to testing everyone with a PCR test , I need another lock down me no want to work for living me want government to give me money .
Allowing Visitors from China is to allow a new Strain of Covid or whatever into the country so they can lock us down, and impose a new set of controls to subjugate the populace. Wake up folks!
Move on Canada. Please for heavens sakes get over it. This is not a good sign because likely they'll want to impose new restrictions as well.
Hilarious
Did Trudeau get ChiCom/ WEF permission for this?
And what becomes of the creature Mr Tam?
Does it go back in its crypt?
The boosters aren't "working"?
Yes the “vaccines” were super effective
Lol
3 years late, but okay.
[thumbup]
Ah,We are planning to sent our virus to Canada.
