 By Dave Naylor

Travellers coming to Canada from China will have to present a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last two days before they are allowed into the country, the federal government announced Saturday.

Canada now joins a host of others demanding the negative test as a surge of COVID-19 hits China. The worries are heightened as many of the infections are new variants.

News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief

Dave Naylor is News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served as City Editor of the Calgary Sun & covered Alberta news for nearly 40 years.

(10) comments

northrungrader
Not a single flight from the admitted epicenter of this global pandemic was ever stopped from landing in Canada from Wuhan, China, because that was racist. How is this not racist? Quite frankly I am more concerned about flights out of Boston, Massachusetts where they developed a covid strain with an 80% kill rate.

Berta baby
Fingers crossed for the 10th booster , perhaps if the new jabs where bi weekly they would get ahold of this virus!

Lol back to testing everyone with a PCR test , I need another lock down me no want to work for living me want government to give me money .

Clash
Allowing Visitors from China is to allow a new Strain of Covid or whatever into the country so they can lock us down, and impose a new set of controls to subjugate the populace. Wake up folks!

terryc
Move on Canada. Please for heavens sakes get over it. This is not a good sign because likely they'll want to impose new restrictions as well.

Boris Hall
Hilarious

Did Trudeau get ChiCom/ WEF permission for this?

And what becomes of the creature Mr Tam?

Does it go back in its crypt?

Goose
The boosters aren't "working"?

Boris Hall
Yes the “vaccines” were super effective

Lol

Goose
3 years late, but okay.

Winnie the fool
[thumbup]

Winnie the fool
Ah,We are planning to sent our virus to Canada.

