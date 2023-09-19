Indian Prime Minister Modi
Canada's claim that the Indian government might have had a role in assassinating a Sikh activist on Canadian soil has led New Delhi to expel a high-ranking Canadian diplomat as the relationship between the two countries falls apart.

Canada first expelled a high-ranking Indian diplomat, Foreign Affairs minister Mélanie Joly referred to as the leader of the Indian intelligence agency operating in Canada.

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

I hadnt heard about the drugs on JT's plane. This is likely a smokescreen for that not getting out.....

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

The level of incompetance and lies that the Trudeau government spoon feed the public I scrutinize these allegations. If there were any proof why would it not be made public? This is just a political ploy by Trudeau to distract from his tanking poll numbers. Furthermore, why is the Canadian immigration department so incompetant? Twice they refused this terrorists application for Canadian status but eventully gave him full citizenship. He is clearly a Khalistani terrorist and belongs to the same terrorist organization which Jagmeet Singh supports and defends. Singh is barred and not able to legally enter India because of his affiliations and support for this terrorist organization. Trudeau needs Jag to prop up and keep his political ponzi scheme in power so allowing these Khalistani terrorists safe haven to operate in Canada is likely part of their twisted arrangement. The entire saga stinks of corruption.

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

Gee. We have more than "intelligence" from our spooks about China. The Dong matter. And Chinese Military being allowed to do military "exercises" on Canadian soil. And other electoral "interference". And lets add the matter of the Communist Chinese having the equivalent of their own "police stations" in Cities in Canada. How about--lets have an independent judicial investigation into some of these matters?? Maybe dismantle these "police stations" since we have our own functioning police stations?? And make sure that Chinese military dont set foot in our country again in future? How about that? or would that give too much credibility to our own institutions, vis-a-vis those run and controlled by the Chinese?? Gilly might not be invited to be a patsy agreeing to 2050 or 2060 for THEIR "compliance", rather than ours for the day after tomorrow, which will crash our economy. And why are any Canadians voting for this fake "Canadian" PM??? How about we make THAT an issue in the next election?

guest1161
guest1161

Do we have any friends left? Oh yes, I forgot - Schwab & China.

guest310
guest310

Trudeau doing it again creating a distraction from the real problems he faces at home.

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

Oh, and hey "canada 'anti-hate network'" (lol, makes me laugh every time) - got an opinion on kalistani separatists? or only diagolon? #hategate

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

China? What?

No - LOOK OVER THERE!!! SCARRRRRYYYYYY!!!!

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Once again, Trudeau the coward waits until after a meeting to bring these allegations forward. He is a gutless coward, a real leader would have said “ I will be bringing these serious allegations up with my counterpart in India” but nope, Trudeau the wimp, waits just like he did with Trump, until he is far away before acting tough.

guest1161
guest1161

He isn't tough he is a 'game player' and Canadians smile and nod. President Trump pegged him right at the beginning as a phony. Tough for a business person to do conversation with someone who has never done a 'real job' in his life. He can't talk 'tough' with anyone - he just lectures them with his phony words.

