The Canada Infrastructure Bank has approved easy-term climate loans that will see taxpayers wait decades to get their money back, its CEO disclosed yesterday. “Our terms are quite flexible,” said Ehren Cory, $600,000-a year CEO and former McKinsey & Company consultant, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“Infrastructure assets live a long time and so our loans have quite long terms,” said Cory. “Our average loan term is about 17 or 18 years. Again, that’s a range from some loans that are five years long but some that are 30 years long. So as those get paid back our money gets taken out.”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

kmb
kmb

Taxpayers are never going to get paid back for this. Anything the government does never makes a profit. Companies will take the money, build the stations and go bankrupt while pocketing the funds. Just like the "vaccine" factory. It's amazing that Trudeau can say there no business case for LNG exports, but this financial scam has a business case?

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

the CEO seems to be the only one doing really well here. The obvious question here is pretty simple. If this "Bank" wont get paid for 17 or 18 or ?? years, what is the life span of these chargers? What maintenance will they require? If they conk out prior to that magical year when they make millions of dollars, what happens to the "loan"?? Sounds like the bike lane boondoggle that Calgary engaged in. HUGE expense for a handful of bikes that use the lanes during the 5 or 6 months when the weather is good. An ancient philosopher defined "man" as a "rational animal". We have been proving him wrong ever since.

northrungrader
northrungrader

So is that 35 new Liberal Billionaires or 350 new Liberal Millionaires? Every single time the federal government spends money, we have to ask the same questions.

