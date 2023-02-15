The Canada Infrastructure Bank has approved easy-term climate loans that will see taxpayers wait decades to get their money back, its CEO disclosed yesterday. “Our terms are quite flexible,” said Ehren Cory, $600,000-a year CEO and former McKinsey & Company consultant, according to Blacklock's Reporter.
“Infrastructure assets live a long time and so our loans have quite long terms,” said Cory. “Our average loan term is about 17 or 18 years. Again, that’s a range from some loans that are five years long but some that are 30 years long. So as those get paid back our money gets taken out.”
Testifying at the Senate national finance committee, Cory was asked to explain terms of loans used to finance fast charging stations for electric vehicles. The Bank last September 28 announced a $500 million program to build charging stations nationwide. “Those projects would not happen without us,” testified Cory.
“If you were doing that as a business it’s really uncertain,” said Cory. “What’s the rate of vehicle adoption of electric vehicles, how quickly the supply chain of electric vehicles is going to catch up to demand, how quickly consumers are going to start changing and how much people are willing to pay to get a charge when they are going from their home to work or home to their cottage or something like that.”
“Private investors would like to be in that space but if they were doing it on their own, they might do a charger and see how it goes for a few years, and then five more and see how it goes,” said Cory. “And it’s a very slow process. As a country we have very ambitious goals around electric vehicles.”
“What we’re doing at the Canada Infrastructure Bank is we’re saying to private developers, ‘I will make you a loan not to go one charger and five chargers and ten a year but to do 1,000 next year,’” said Cory. “You don’t have to start paying me back until utilization of the chargers is high enough that you’re starting to make money. If that takes two years or five years or seven years, our terms are quite flexible.”
“Ultimately taxpayers are going to be paid back,” said Cory. “We’ll take that money and put it into the next projects which could be electric vehicle charging somewhere else in the country.”
Corey said taxpayers should expect “a lot of uncertainty or risk in the next 10 years or so,” adding: “We get paid back by those chargers working for 15 to 20 years.”
“Over the long term they are going to be very good investments and I think the private sector is going to profit from it,” said Cory. “As they start to profit they are going to pay us back. Our interest rate actually will increase as they start making money. Our payment terms also accelerate so that we will get paid back.”
Cory did not detail interest charges or payment schedules for borrowers. Court records and Access To Information documents show the Department of Industry has typically approved unsecured loans at half the interest charge of commercial loans with payment holidays of 15 to 17 years.
“The Canada Infrastructure Bank has a credibility problem,” Senator Elizabeth Marshall (Nfld. & Labrador) yesterday told the Senate national finance committee. “One of the standing committees in the House of Commons studied it last year and recommended the Bank be abolished.”
“To tell you the truth I don’t ever remember seeing anything positive about the Bank,” said Senator Marshall. “When you talk about the Canada Infrastructure Bank people roll their eyes and shake their heads. They are not convinced the Bank is providing value to Canadians.”
The Commons transport committee in a report last May 3 recommended Parliament disband the Bank as a waste of money. The Bank’s performance was “pretty dismal,” said the report The Canada Infrastructure Bank. Parliament launched the Bank in 2017 with $35 billion on a mandate to build new public works by attracting private investment.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
Taxpayers are never going to get paid back for this. Anything the government does never makes a profit. Companies will take the money, build the stations and go bankrupt while pocketing the funds. Just like the "vaccine" factory. It's amazing that Trudeau can say there no business case for LNG exports, but this financial scam has a business case?
the CEO seems to be the only one doing really well here. The obvious question here is pretty simple. If this "Bank" wont get paid for 17 or 18 or ?? years, what is the life span of these chargers? What maintenance will they require? If they conk out prior to that magical year when they make millions of dollars, what happens to the "loan"?? Sounds like the bike lane boondoggle that Calgary engaged in. HUGE expense for a handful of bikes that use the lanes during the 5 or 6 months when the weather is good. An ancient philosopher defined "man" as a "rational animal". We have been proving him wrong ever since.
So is that 35 new Liberal Billionaires or 350 new Liberal Millionaires? Every single time the federal government spends money, we have to ask the same questions.
