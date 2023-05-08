The Trudeau government has unveiled its new design of the Canadian Royal Crown.
The Royal Crown sits on the Canada Coat of Arms and is an update to the emblem rather than a physical object.
It features a distinctly Canadian design, replacing religious symbols such as crosses and fleur-de-lis with maple leaves and a snowflake.
Since 1957, the St. Edward's Crown has been incorporated into the Arms of Canada and is also currently used in police and military badges, as well as other symbols of sovereignty.
There are some critics who have referred to the new Royal Crown as the “Trudeau Crown.”
Today, the Canadian Government unveiled a new heraldic Canadian Crown replacing the traditional St. Edward’s Crown used on Canada’s coat of arms, police & military badges.The design replaces religious symbols (crosses & fleur-de-lis) with maple leaves & a snowflake. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/lw04dC0zOZ— Canadian Crown 🇨🇦 (@Canadian_Crown) May 6, 2023
The Canadian Heraldic Authority created the new design and some feel it has become politicized.
“It means the proposed Canadian crown is totally unconnected to the King or the coronation,” Christopher McCreery, author and expert on Canada’s relationship with the Crown, told the National Post.
“It means the unity of the symbol of the Royal Crown that represents the sovereign throughout the realms will be broken, further distancing the King and the monarchy as an institution.”
McCreery is concerned that the redesign was carried out in secrecy with “no consultation or debate” with Canadians.
The Governor General’s website acknowledges that the new Royal Crown was “approved in April 2023 by His Majesty The King on the advice of the prime minister of Canada.”
Cathy Bursey-Sabourin, a principal artist at the Canadian Heraldic Authority, redesigned the new Royal Crown.
During his coronation, King Charles wore the same St. Edward's Crown used by his late mother Queen Elizabeth.
Charles decided to use the Tudor Crown for his insignia, even though it was destroyed in 1649.
The newly designed Canadian Royal Crown features maple leaves, considered a quintessential Canadian symbol, and is topped with a snowflake emblem, representing Canada's northern climate.
“The stylized snowflake makes a direct connection with the insignia of the Order of Canada, one of our country’s highest honours, of which The King is the sovereign,” says the Governor General’s website.
“In a nod to the importance of Canada’s landscape and the environment, the upper edge of the rim displays a line of triangular peaks and dips. Like the snowflake, these forms recall the design of the Canadian Diadem and allude to Canada’s rugged landscape, with its many mountain ranges and valleys. Instead of the jewels on the rim, there is a wavy band of blue, symbolizing the country’s many lakes and rivers, as well as its three ocean borders. This blue band, and the water it represents, emphasize the importance of the environment to Canadians, as well as indigenous teachings that water is the lifeblood of the land.”
The Governor General's website states the Canada Coat of Arms and other official insignia will be updated gradually over the next few years.
“Existing versions of the emblems will remain valid and in use until they require replacement.”
(5) comments
...replaced with a snowflake....
What a perfect crown for the snowflake Trudeau.....
The crown is traditionally a symbol of the monarch's authority over the people, and accountability to God for his actions. Ironically, the Justin crown is now being used by empty-headed Liberals to represent a rejection of both Monarch and God. The new empty "crown" is only of interest because of what it's lacking. It symbolizes Trudeau's legacy of Power Dysphoria. As in, he wants to hold the status of king, for the benefit of no one, and accountable only to himself.
The only thing appropriate about it is the snowflake, which obviously the Liberals are too stupid to recognize as a backhanded insult to Juniors legacy
Notice the arrows on the fur trim at the bottom... The arrows now point backwards - the exact direction Trudeau and his federal gov't are leading this country.
That is not a design for a monarch. All religious symbols have been removed and even flor de lees representing Quebec are gone as well. Trudeau is hard at work remaking Canada's image at the detriment of the country itself. Minimizing the monarchy in Canada will increase regional tensions and only lead to the destruction of Canada as a whole. But then again maybe that is what our idiot PM is looking to accomplish.
