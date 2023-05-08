Canada Royal Crown New

 Image courtesy of Twitter

The Trudeau government has unveiled its new design of the Canadian Royal Crown.

The Royal Crown sits on the Canada Coat of Arms and is an update to the emblem rather than a physical object.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(5) comments

Fortis Liber
...replaced with a snowflake....

What a perfect crown for the snowflake Trudeau.....

Strong&Free
The crown is traditionally a symbol of the monarch's authority over the people, and accountability to God for his actions. Ironically, the Justin crown is now being used by empty-headed Liberals to represent a rejection of both Monarch and God. The new empty "crown" is only of interest because of what it's lacking. It symbolizes Trudeau's legacy of Power Dysphoria. As in, he wants to hold the status of king, for the benefit of no one, and accountable only to himself.

CurtHanselmann
The only thing appropriate about it is the snowflake, which obviously the Liberals are too stupid to recognize as a backhanded insult to Juniors legacy

bwright
Notice the arrows on the fur trim at the bottom... The arrows now point backwards - the exact direction Trudeau and his federal gov't are leading this country.

rianc
That is not a design for a monarch. All religious symbols have been removed and even flor de lees representing Quebec are gone as well. Trudeau is hard at work remaking Canada's image at the detriment of the country itself. Minimizing the monarchy in Canada will increase regional tensions and only lead to the destruction of Canada as a whole. But then again maybe that is what our idiot PM is looking to accomplish.

