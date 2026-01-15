Canada launches first national high-risk child sex offender database

The RCMP has unveiled Canada’s first publicly accessible High Risk Child Sex Offender Database, a centralized tool listing offenders convicted of sexual crimes against children who pose a high risk of reoffending. The launch marks a major step in giving Canadians direct access to verified information about dangerous individuals.The Database, administered by the RCMP, includes only those offenders deemed high risk by provincial, territorial and municipal authorities. All entries reflect information previously made public by local police or other public bodies.“Children are amongst the most vulnerable members in our society, and our government is committed to keeping them safe,” said Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree. “The High Risk Child Sex Offender Database will help to protect children and their communities from harm by providing law enforcement agencies with an additional tool to ensure appropriate monitoring of high-risk offenders as well as providing the public with verified information to support their personal safety.”RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme said the database strengthens both public awareness and law enforcement coordination. “Protecting children from sexual offenses and exploitation is a responsibility we all share and is a priority for the RCMP,” he said. “Centralizing public notifications of high-risk child sex offenders provides Canadians with a tool to get informed and take appropriate precautions, and also helps law enforcement share information more seamlessly.”.The High Risk Child Sex Offender Database Act (HRCSODA), which came into force on December 31, 2024, required the RCMP to create the national registry. Provinces and territories are responsible for identifying offenders and ensuring the accuracy of the information.The new database is entirely separate from the National Sex Offender Registry (NSOR), which is limited to law enforcement use and tracks all convicted sex offenders under the Sex Offender Information Registry Act. Canadians who believe an individual in the database is violating conditions are instructed to contact their local police.The RCMP says the database is intended as a tool both for law enforcement investigations and for public safety, helping Canadians make informed decisions to protect children and vulnerable individuals.