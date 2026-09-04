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Canada loses 42,000 jobs in August; US gains 162,000

Jobs, Canada, US
Jobs, Canada, USChatGPT
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Mark Carney
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Canada employment rate
Canada employment rate august
August job loss
Canada august job loss
Canada loses 42,000 jobs
US job gains
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