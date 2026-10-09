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Canada loses 68,000 jobs in September, mainly in public sector, unemployment jumps to 6.5%

Stats Canada report shows overall employment decline as autumn begins, Alberta shows gains despite national average
Stelco Hamilton Works production facility
Stelco Hamilton Works production facilityCBC
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