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Canada loses 83,900 jobs in February as unemployment rises to 6.7%

Mark Carney and Pierre Poilievre
Mark Carney and Pierre PoilievreIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Mark Carney
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre
Canadian unemployment
Canadian job losses
monthly decline

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