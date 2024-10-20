Canada offers free benefits to Gazan refugees, details remain unclear

Gazan refugees arriving in Canada will receive free health care, language training, work and study permits, and other financial assistance, the Department of Immigration announced this week.

However, the department did not disclose the total cost of the program.

“Financial assistance will help Gazans meet their basic needs such as food, clothing, and housing as they arrive in communities across Canada and find jobs,” the department said in a statement. “More details about this program will be shared when available.”

Blacklock's Reporter says Canada, as noted in a May 27 briefing titled Canada’s Role In Israel, Gaza, And West Bank, is “the only country in the world” offering residency to Gaza refugees who would otherwise be ineligible for immigration. The program allows up to 5,000 refugees, with 4,245 applications already accepted, according to yesterday’s update.

“Canada remains deeply concerned about the situation in Gaza and empathizes with those affected,” the briefing stated. “We understand many Canadians are concerned about the safety of their loved ones in Gaza.”

So far, 334 Gazan refugees have arrived in Canada, while 733 more have been approved for three-year residency permits but have not yet arrived. The program is limited to extended family members of Canadian residents, such as cousins and in-laws.

“We remain deeply committed to supporting Palestinians during the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and are concerned about the well-being of all people in the region,” the immigration department said, emphasizing that providing settlement and financial support is crucial for refugees.

Despite repeated inquiries, the department did not provide details on the cost or scope of aid to Gazans. For context, a similar aid program for Ukrainian war refugees provided grants of $3,000 per adult and $1,500 per child, along with free flights, accommodation, healthcare, and permits. That program, which supported 281,052 Ukrainians, cost $753.4 million as of July 24.

When asked about comparisons between aid to Ukraine and Gaza, Immigration Minister Marc Miller stated that the situations were vastly different. “These are very different conflicts,” Miller said during an October 8 Senate Question Period.

“In Ukraine, there was collaboration with multiple countries because Ukraine allowed its people to leave,” Miller explained. “In Gaza, it’s far more difficult. Bribes must be paid to get people through security to Egypt.”

Miller also highlighted challenges in verifying identities in Gaza: “In Gaza, we don’t have any way to fingerprint people or do biometrics. There are a lot of security issues and challenges with triage. I wouldn’t call it a failure, but the program has lots of challenges.”