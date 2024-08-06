Canada on track to surpass all-time Olympic record with 17 medals at half-way mark

Canada has racked up 17 medals as the 2024 Paris Olympics passes its halfway mark — and if Canada keeps up the pace, it could surpass an all-time record. Canada has won 27 medals at three different Olympics: 1972 Munich, 1976 Montreal and 2012 London. Summer McIntosh, a 17-year-old swimmer from Toronto, has alone won four medals in total, including three gold — 400-m Individual Medley, 200-m Individual Medley and 200-m Butterfly — and one silver, in the 400-m Freestyle..Christa Deguchi won a gold medal in Judo, Canada’s first-ever medal in the sport. Ethan Katzberg won gold in the men’s Hammer Throw. Team Canada placed second in the women’s Rugby Sevens, earning a silver medal for Olivia Apps, Fancy Bermudez, Alysha Corrigan, Caroline Crossley, Chloe Daniels, Asia Hogan-Rochester, Piper Logan, Carissa Norsten, Taylor Perry, Krissy Scurfield, Florence Symonds, Shalaya Valenzuela, Keyara Wardley and Charity Williams. .Women’s Eight Rowing’s Jessica Sevick, Caileigh Filmer, Maya Meschkuleit, Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Avalon Wasteneys, Sydney Payne, Kristina Walker, Abby Dent and Kristen Kit also scooped up a silver medal. Josh Liendo placed second in the men’s 100-m Butterfly swim. Ilya Kharun scored the silver in the men’s 200-m Butterfly, and the bronze in the 100-m Butterfly..Eleanor Harvey earned a bronze medal in the women’s Individual Foil in fencing, as did Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray in men’s 10-m Synchro Diving. Kylie Masse won the bronze in the women’s 200-m Backstroke swim. Sophiane Méthot placed third in women’s trampoline, and Gabriela Dabrowski and Félix Auger-Aliassime in mixed doubles tennis. Wyatt Sanford won a bronze medal in men’s boxing.