Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Canada decided to pause its involvement with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), led by China, as it investigates claims the Chinese Communist Party has too much control over it.

Freeland stated the investigation would consider all possible outcomes, indicating Ottawa might consider withdrawing from the AIIB. Canada officially joined in March 2018.

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

Are the Rats running away?

