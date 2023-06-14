Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Canada decided to pause its involvement with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), led by China, as it investigates claims the Chinese Communist Party has too much control over it.
Freeland stated the investigation would consider all possible outcomes, indicating Ottawa might consider withdrawing from the AIIB. Canada officially joined in March 2018.
On Wednesday, Canadian Bob Pickard, the global communications director of AIIB, announced his resignation.
Pickard criticized the bank for being “dominated by Communist Party members and also has one of the most toxic cultures imaginable. I don’t believe that my country’s interests are served by its AIIB membership.”
I have tendered my resignation as the global comms chief of @AIIB_Official. As a patriotic Canadian, this was my only course. The Bank is dominated by Communist Party members and also has one of the most toxic cultures imaginable. I don’t believe that my country’s interests are…
However, the AIIB dismissed Pickard’s allegations as unfounded and without merit.
“The Government of Canada will immediately halt all government-led activity at the bank,” Freeland told reporters. “And I have instructed the department of Finance to lead an immediate review of the allegations raised and of Canada's involvement in the AIIB.”
“The review I am announcing today is to be undertaken expeditiously. And I am not ruling out any outcome following its completion,” said Freeland.
Canada became a member of the AIIB when Justin Trudeau was prime minister.
The Conservatives consistently called for Canada to withdraw from the AIIB, claiming it serves as a means for Beijing to spread authoritarianism across the Pacific region.
Freeland's comments represent a recent decline in the relationship between Canada and China due to Chinese interference in Canadian politics and the operation of illegal police stations on Canadian soil.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
Are the Rats running away?
