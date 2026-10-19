Canada Pension Plan holds $9.5 billion in Alberta-linked stocks ahead of independence referendum

The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) has billions of dollars tied to Alberta businesses, including major oil and gas companies, as voters head to the polls Monday to decide whether the province should begin the process of pursuing independence from Canada.Blacklock's Reporter says according to financial filings, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) holds approximately $9.5 billion in shares connected to Alberta businesses and companies with significant operations in the province.Energy companies account for nearly half of the pension fund's Alberta-related stock holdings, with approximately $4.3 billion tied to Calgary-headquartered firms.The largest holding is Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., valued at $2.34 billion, followed by Enbridge at $734 million and Suncor Energy at $484 million.Other energy holdings include TC Energy at $329 million, ARC Resources at $113 million, AltaGas at $89 million and Cenovus Energy at $35 million.The pension fund also owns $179 million in Emera Inc., the parent company of Nova Scotia Power, which announced October 6 that it planned to acquire Calgary-based Canadian Utilities Ltd.Transportation companies represent another significant portion of the pension fund's portfolio.CPPIB holds $588 million in Calgary-headquartered Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. and another $374 million in Canadian National Railway, which operates major rail yards in Edmonton and Calgary.Although the pension fund does not directly own Alberta real estate, it holds $781 million in shares of Brookfield Corporation and Brookfield Asset Management, which have interests in housing developments, pipelines, data centres and other businesses.Another $45 million is held in FirstService Corporation, a real estate management company..Retail businesses with extensive Alberta operations account for approximately $837 million in pension fund holdings.That includes $176 million in Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes and Firehouse Subs.The company operates 436 Tim Hortons locations, 42 Popeyes restaurants and 32 Burger King outlets across Alberta. Firehouse Subs opened its 100th Canadian restaurant in Calgary on September 3.Other retail holdings include $245 million in Dollarama, which operates 214 Alberta stores, and $391 million in Alimentation Couche-Tard, owner of 181 Circle K locations across the province.The pension fund also holds $25 million in Canadian Tire Corporation, which operates 59 Alberta locations.Grocery chains are represented through $41 million in Empire Company Ltd., owner of Sobeys, Safeway and FreshCo, and $219 million in Loblaw Companies Ltd.Empire operates 70 Safeway stores, 55 Sobeys locations and 23 FreshCo outlets in Alberta.Waste management companies Waste Connections Inc. and GFL Environmental Inc. account for another $244 million in pension-owned shares.The fund also holds $289 million in Nutrien Ltd., which operates nitrogen production facilities in Carseland, Fort Saskatchewan, Granum, Lacombe, Redwater and Standard..Other holdings include $86 million in Edmonton-based engineering firm Stantec Inc. and $126 million in IT consulting company CGI Inc., which also has operations in Edmonton.Companies headquartered outside Alberta but maintaining a significant provincial presence are also represented in the portfolio.These include $76 million in CAE Inc., which is involved in the provincially supported Alberta Training Centre of Excellence for Aviation in Calgary.Another $153 million is held in BCE Inc., the parent company of Bell Canada, which operates Alberta SuperNet, a telecommunications network providing high-speed connectivity to public institutions, including schools and libraries.The pension fund's extensive business interests come as Albertans vote on a referendum question that could eventually lead to negotiations over the province's future within Confederation.Question 10 on Monday's ballot asks:"Should Alberta remain a province of Canada or should the Government of Alberta commence the legal process required under the Canadian Constitution to hold a binding provincial referendum on whether or not Alberta should separate from Canada?"A vote to pursue independence would not immediately remove Alberta from Canada. Instead, it would begin a legal and constitutional process that could lead to a subsequent binding referendum.The vote marks the first provincial referendum of its kind since Quebec's 1995 sovereignty referendum, when 50.6% of voters rejected independence.That referendum asked Quebecers whether the province should become sovereign after formally offering Canada a new economic and political partnership.Following the narrow result, Parliament passed the Clarity Act in 2000, establishing requirements for determining whether a referendum question and its outcome clearly demonstrate a province's desire to leave Confederation.The legislation requires the House of Commons to assess whether a referendum provides a clear expression of the population's will to cease being part of Canada and become an independent state.The $9.5-billion pension portfolio highlights the scale of CPP holdings connected to Alberta businesses as voters consider the province's constitutional future.