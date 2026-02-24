Canada pledges $2B in military aid, armoured vehicles to Ukraine amid new Russia sanctions

TORONTO — The federal government marked the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine Tuesday with new military assistance and additional sanctions targeting Russia’s energy sector and shipping network.Speaking following a virtual meeting of allied leaders described as a “coalition of the willing,” Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Canada will provide $2 billion in military aid to Ukraine over the next year, alongside 400 armoured vehicles requested by Ukrainian authorities.Carney said the measures were coordinated with partners including French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and were intended to sustain pressure on Russia while reinforcing Ukraine’s defensive capacity.“Russia is failing to achieve all of its objectives four years into this conflict,” Carney said, adding Canada and allied countries remain committed to long-term support for Ukraine.In addition to the military package, the prime minister said Canada will tighten sanctions on Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet,” a network of vessels used to transport crude oil outside Western price caps. The measures include sanctions on roughly 100 vessels and additional financial restrictions, as well as coordination with European and British partners to lower the international price cap on Russian oil.Earlier in the day, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand announced 51 new sanctions against Russian individuals and entities, primarily focused on the energy sector. Anand said the measures were designed to respond to continued attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, including energy systems strained during winter conditions.Canada has committed approximately $23.5 billion in assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, covering military, financial, humanitarian and energy support.Defence officials also confirmed Canada will extend Operation Unifier — the long-running Canadian Armed Forces training mission for Ukrainian troops — by three years. According to the Department of National Defence, Canadian personnel have trained roughly 47,000 members of Ukraine’s armed forces since 2015..Officials said the additional armoured vehicles and funding will be allocated beginning April 1, with further details on procurement and delivery timelines expected from the defence minister in the coming weeks.Carney said Canada’s objective remains a negotiated end to hostilities but emphasized continued support for Kyiv as fighting persists.“The sooner Russia participates meaningfully in peace negotiations, the better,” he said.The announcements come as Ukrainian authorities report continued strikes on residential areas and energy infrastructure, and as Western governments debate the scale and duration of future military assistance.Canada has been among the highest per-capita contributors of military and government support to Ukraine among allied nations, officials said, and intends to maintain that position as the conflict enters its fifth year.