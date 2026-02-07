Canada pledges to save Vancouver Island marmot from extinction

Conservation groups have reaffirmed their commitment to saving one of Canada’s most endangered mammals with a new Species Pledge for the Vancouver Island marmot, the critically endangered rodent found only on Vancouver Island.Ahead of Reverse the Red Day on Saturday, the Wilder Institute, in partnership with the Toronto Zoo and the Marmot Recovery Foundation, announced the pledge as part of a global movement aimed at accelerating action for threatened and endangered species. The pledge signals continued collaboration to secure a long-term future for the high-pitched alpine-dwelling marmot, which nearly vanished in the early 2000s.After decades of conservation, the species has rebounded from a low of fewer than 30 wild individuals in 2003 to roughly 427 marmots across 35 active colonies as of 2025. Despite this progress, the population is not yet self-sustaining, and conservationists warn that withdrawing interventions such as breeding programs or supplemental feeding too soon could reverse gains..Since 1998, the Wilder Institute has supported marmot recovery through its breeding program, working with the Toronto Zoo and Marmot Recovery Foundation. Pups born in Alberta and Ontario are transferred to Vancouver Island, where they spend their first hibernation under the care of the Marmot Recovery Foundation before being released into the wild. Some individuals are retained in breeding programs to preserve genetic diversity and strengthen long-term recovery.In 2025, six breeding pairs at the Wilder Institute’s Archibald Biodiversity Centre produced 17 pups, including two litters from newly matched pairs. That same year, 12 yearlings born at the centre in 2024 were released into the wild.“This Species Pledge reaffirms our shared commitment to collaboration and action, and to creating a secure future for the species,” said Dr. Brenna Stanford, conservation program manager at the Wilder Institute. .Toronto Zoo CEO Dolf DeJong added that the pledge demonstrates how coordinated conservation and public education can help wildlife and communities thrive.Adam Taylor, executive director of the Marmot Recovery Foundation, said the pledge underscores that while progress has been made, ongoing fieldwork, research, and breeding are essential. “Recovering the Vancouver Island marmot will take more on-the-ground work, more science, and more marmots! This is not just about the marmot. It is about showing Canada that together, we can save even the most endangered species," he said.The Species Pledge, part of the broader Reverse the Red initiative, is intended to maintain momentum in the marmot’s recovery and ensure the iconic alpine whistles continue echoing across Vancouver Island’s mountaintops.