Canada Post bleeds cash despite ‘shop Canadian’ campaign

Canada Post says it is headed for its biggest-ever loss this year, even after a patriotic push urging Canadians to “shop Canadian, ship Canadian.”Blacklock's Reporter says in a second-quarter financial report released Tuesday, the Crown corporation admitted 2025 will mark its eighth straight year in the red, with losses surpassing last year’s $841 million shortfall. The company reported a $448 million pre-tax loss in the first half of the year alone, with parcel revenues plunging 30%.The postal service tried to capitalize on trade tensions with the U.S. by marketing itself as a nationalist alternative to Amazon and FedEx. .Executives pitched the campaign as a way to “rebuild trust” and frame the post office as a “champion of Canadian commerce.” But the strategy has done little to slow the bleeding.Management blamed ongoing fallout from labour strife with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, saying many customers who turned to competitors during the 2024 disruptions haven’t returned. .CUPW fired back, accusing Canada Post of scapegoating its own employees instead of fixing what it called obvious revenue problems.The Crown corporation already secured a $1.03 billion line of credit in January and is now signaling it will need fresh cash from Ottawa to stay solvent beyond next year. Management said “significant structural changes” are needed to keep Canada Post afloat.