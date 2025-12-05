Canada Post hints at need for another $500M bailout

Canada Post may be preparing to request additional emergency funding from cabinet after reporting nearly $1 billion in pre-tax losses during the first nine months of 2025, a federal manager suggested at a Commons committee hearing.Blacklock's Reporter says Lorenzo Ieraci, assistant deputy minister at Public Works, told MPs that discussions are ongoing between the department and Canada Post on how the corporation can continue operating in the current environment. He did not provide details on the size or timing of any new funding.Conservative MP Kelly Block asked directly if Canada Post had requested more money. Ieraci replied, “Given their current projections, they will likely need to have some additional support on an ongoing basis,” but added that it would be premature to confirm any new loan. He noted there is no funding in the supplementary estimates or the budget documents for additional postal support..Conservative MP Jeremy Patzer referenced unnamed sources suggesting Canada Post could seek another $500 million. Canada Post’s third-quarter financial report shows pre-tax losses of $989 million, with management warning that 2025 losses may be the largest in the company’s history. Annual finances are typically tabled in Parliament each May.Treasury Board Secretary Bill Matthews told MPs his office has not yet seen any new request but noted that loan applications normally flow through the Minister of Public Works. “We’re never getting that money back, are we?” Patzer asked. Matthews replied that the loan is technically repayable until a formal decision is made.He added that Canada Post’s ability to rebound from business disruptions caused by rotating strikes will significantly affect cash flows moving forward.